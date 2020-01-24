Nick Wright: The Patriots have been disrespectful to all-time great Tom Brady
Video Details
Nick Wright and Chris Canty talk Tom Brady, who as a free agent, has the choice to either return to play for New England or choose to play for another team next season. There is speculation that the Patriots have decided not to wait until March 16th for Brady to make his decision. Hear why Nick says this is just another example of a growing pile of disrespect the team has shown their all-time great quarterback.
