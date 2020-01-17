Nick Wright: Aaron Rodgers could lead Packers to upset victory vs 49ers for NFC Championship
Nick Wright and Chris Canty discuss the NFC Championship Game this Sunday on Fox. The San Francisco 49ers are favored to win at home against the Green Bay Packers, but Nick believes that even though Jimmy Garoppolo has had great moments, Aaron Rodgers has been consistently excellent in the regular season and the post season. If the Packers offensive line can hold up, Aaron Rodgers can lead his team to a very close upset victory this weekend.
