Nick Wright: Rockets will be the 1 seed in the West with an unstoppable offense
Nick Wright talks about the Houston Rockets and explains why the Rockets will be the 1 seed in the NBA Western conference at playoff time. Nick doesn't believe the Rockets will have an answer for LeBron and the Lakers.
