Chirs Canty details why the Eagles have a better chance of bouncing back on Sunday than the Cowboys
Video Details
Chris Canty talks about the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 7 matchup and explains why the Eagles have a better chance of bouncing back from their recent streak of losses than the Cowboys.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879