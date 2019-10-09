Nick Wright makes the case for Drew Brees being one of the 10 greatest QBs of all time
Video Details
Nick Wright talks about New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and what a second Super Bowl would do to his legacy. Nick explains that Brees is one of the 10 greatest quarterbacks of all time and another Super Bowl win could elevate his standing.
