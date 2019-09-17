Nick and Cris disagree on Steelers’ playoff future with a healthy Ben Roethlisberger

Video Details

Nick Wright and Cris Carter disagree about the future playoff chances of the Pittsburgh Steelers when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returns next season. Nick believes Big Ben's best days are behind him and the team won't see the playoffs again. CC feels Big Ben is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL and will get back to the playoffs.

More Videos »