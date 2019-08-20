Chris Broussard: NBA rookies survey saying Cam Reddish will have a better career than Zion is disrespectful
The results from the 2019 NBA rookie survey are in. The draft class believes Atlanta Hawks rookie Cam Reddish will have a better career than No. 1 pick Zion Williamson. Hear why Chris Broussard disagrees with the survey and thinks it's disrespectful to Zion. Do you agree with Chris?
