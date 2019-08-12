Kofi Kingston talks his WWE championship match against Randy Orton at SummerSlam
Video Details
Kofi Kingston joins Cris Carter and Nick Wright to break down retaining his WWE championship in a grudge match vs. Randy Orton at SummerSlam.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618