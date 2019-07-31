Cris Carter reacts to Michael Thomas’ 5-year/ $100M contract extension with Saints
Michael Thomas has reportedly agreed to 5-year, $100M mega deal with the New Orleans Saints to become NFL's highest-paid WR. Cris Carter shares his thoughts on Thomas' big pay day.
