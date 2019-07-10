Nick Wright disagrees this version of the Lakers is the best team LeBron has been on since Miami
Video Details
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- First Things First
- First Things First
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Miami Heat
- Nick Wright
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
Nick Wright compares LeBron James' current Lakers team to prior squads. Nick explains why the current version of the Los Angeles Lakers is NOT the best team LeBron has been on since Miami. Do you agree with Nick?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618