Antoine Walker: Kevin Durant felt like he needed to make a move to get on LeBron’s level
Antoine Walker joins today's show. Hear why he thinks Kevin Durant didn't really want to be in Golden State long-term and thinks KD felt like he needed to make a move to get on LeBron's level. Do you agree with Antoine?
