Cris Carter: There is no one in the NBA like Zion — He’s ‘special’ player

Video Details

Ahead of tonight's 2019 NBA draft, Cris Carter discusses expectations for the projected No.1 pick Zion Williamson. Cris thinks Zion is a 'special' player and is a combination of Draymond Green, Ben Simmons, Julius Randle and Blake Griffin. Do you agree with Cris?

