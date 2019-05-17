Nick Wright gives 2 keys for the Raptors moving forward in the Eastern Conference Finals
Ahead of Game 2 of Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks, Nick Wright thinks the Raptors need to address their lack of depth issue and rest Kawhi Leonard to advance in this series. Do you agree with Nick?
