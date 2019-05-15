Nick Wright gives Giannis’ Bucks the edge over Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals
Video Details
- Central
- East
- East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Nick Wright
- Toronto Raptors
-
Ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss which team has the edge. Hear why Nick thinks Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will win the series.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618