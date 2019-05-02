Nick Wright evaluates Blazers’ 97-90 win over Nuggets to even series
Video Details
- Damian Lillard
- Denver Nuggets
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Nick Wright
- Northwest
- Portland Trail Blazers
- West
- West
-
Portland Trail Blazers hold off the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to even the series, Nick Wright is impressed with the Blazers win since Damian Lillard was held to 14 points.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618