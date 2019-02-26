Nick Wright explains why Jimmy Butler is the key to the Sixers’ playoff success
Nick Wright reacts to the Philadelphia 76ers 111-110 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Nick breaks down the importance of Jimmy Butler to the Sixers' making a long playoff run.
