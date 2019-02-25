Nick Wright isn’t buying the Celtics are the team to beat in the East
Video Details
Nick Wright reacts to the Celtics 116-126 loss to the Chicago Bulls. After the game Kyrie Irving insists no team can beat the Boston Celtics in a 7 game playoff. Hear why Nick isn't buying Kyrie's comments.
