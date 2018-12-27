Nick Wright compares Tom Brady’s decline this season to the end of Peyton Manning’s career
Nick Wright and Cris Carter react to Tom Brady re affirming his plan to play in 2019. Hear why Nick compares Tom Brady's decline this season to the end of Peyton Manning's career.
