Cris Carter’s message for Dez Bryant: ‘Join a team and prove us wrong’
Video Details
Cris Carter and Nick Wright discuss Dez Bryant on today's show. Hear what Cris has to say about Dez working out with the New Orleans Saints.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices