Nick Wright coaches Ice Cube on how to convince Kobe Bryant to join the BIG3
Video Details
Ice Cube and Clyde Drexler join First Things First. Hear what Ice Cube says about Kobe Bryant potentially joining the BIG3 league.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices