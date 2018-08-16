- If all rosters and coaching staffs were created equal, and the only-- the only differentiator team-to-team was quarterback, if guys two through 53 and the coaches were all the same on all 32 teams, then this Packers team would win every year. Like if he had the same talent as the teams he's going up against, the same coaching ability, the same schematic edge as some of the other teams he's gone up against, no one's better than him. It would be Rodgers versus Brady in the Super Bowl every year. So why has the Packers not been back to Super Bowl since they won one? Well, who's-- I mean, who is their running back this year? That's not a rhetorical question.

- No.

- That's a real one. You know, the last couple of years it was a dude wearing 88. This year, is it going to be their fourth round pick from 2017 or their fifth round pick for 2017? Like, here's another question. Who other than Clay Matthews is an impact front seven defender? Like, I'm not certain.

Now Khalil Mack could change those things. And typically when you hear about a marquee player being available, he's available for a reason because he either has off field issues, or in Mac's case, he's going to set a new standard for salary. And you're like, all right, do we want to give up multiple first round picks and make this guy the highest paid player in the league at his position?

If you're the Packers with Aaron Rodgers, absolutely. Because if you added that type of talent, then they go from being in contention just because they have Aaron Rodgers to being one of, maybe, the favorite because they have the best player on one side of the ball and arguably also the best player on the other side of the ball.