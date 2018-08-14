- I mean, I think Kawhi-- I would say it's 95% Kawhi's going to Los Angeles, and I'd say it's 65% the Lakers, 30% the Clippers. Like, I give them a little worse than a one in three shot. And so I understand why they did this. Might not be fair. It might be mean. It might be-- you might have been asking Bruce Bowen to serve two masters at this point in time if he's paid to give honest commentary, and then giving honest commentary ends up getting him fired. But I get why Bruce Bowen is--

- Well, if he's working for the team, he ain't paid to give honest commentary, you know.

- --well, here's the thing, but Kawhi wasn't on the team. So like, the-- if he's asked-- but he-- I think Bruce Bowen got--

- Are there not times within your profession you kind of know, hey, man, I'm gonna have to maybe ease this one on out the-- like--

- Well, so Bruce Bowen evidently didn't do that math right, didn't do the math that, if they think my commentary even lessens the Clippers' chances of getting Kawhi Leonard by 1%, I am replaceable. Because he is. And that's not-- by the-- that is not indictment on Bruce Bowen. Like, that is Kawhi Leonard is an irreplaceable piece. He's one of the six best baseball players alive. He is a franchise changer. Bruce Bowen's just a TV commentator. Like, we're all replaceable in that regard.

Like, I-- that's-- again, no shade at Bruce Bowen. I think he does a good job. But I understand why the Clippers would say--

- That's why also in your commentary, if you're going to do this long enough, you have to realize-- because I know kind of the institutions I've come from, like, I can't be the personal spokesperson for Ohio State, just like they're in the news in the negative, like, I can't be personally protecting them. I can't protect the Vikings. I gotta give people what's really going on, because watch now. San Antonio is not going to hire him.

So Bruce was-- he didn't make the best in trying to decide, I'm going to protect San Antonio. And that's what he did when he worked at another network, a four-letter network, and that's what he was doing in this instance. He called out Kawhi. He said Kawhi was wrong, and said Kawhi kind of developed because he wasn't in the limelight, and he had Duncan there, and he had Manu there, and you know, so he said some things that I know not to be true.

- But it also were some things that, if he was a commentator for the Bucks, it wouldn't impact his employment at all. It's just unfor-- you know what's unfortunate for Bruce Bowen? That Kawhi wasn't traded to the Lakers. If Kawhi was traded to the Lakers, he keeps his job. The only reason the Clippers, like, that his commentary on Kawhi ends up being part of the reason he's let go-- and by the way, they're making other changes on their TV crew, it should be noted, he's not the only one-- is because the Clippers believe we really could get this guy.

