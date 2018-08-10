Nick Wright lists his top NBA scorers of All-Time
Video Details
- Andre Iguodala
- First Things First
- Golden State Warriors
- Kevin Durant
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
In his reaction to Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala ranking Kevin Durant as the top NBA scorer of All-Time, Nick Wright disagrees with Iggy and list his top scorers of All-Time. Do you agree with Nick?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices