Nick and Cris react to CJ McCollum calling KD’s Warrior decision ‘soft’, leads to twitter exchange
- CJ McCollum
- First Things First
- Golden State Warriors
- Kevin Durant
- NBA
- Northwest
- Pacific
- Portland Trail Blazers
- West
- West
Nick Wright and Cris Carter react to Kevin Durant and CJ McCollum's twitter exchange after McCollum criticized KD for joining the Golden State Warriors.
