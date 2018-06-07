Nick Wright breaks downs Kevin Durant’s spectacular Game-3 performance in Warriors’ win

In his reaction to Golden State defeating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 to take a 3-0 series lead in the 2018 NBA Finals, Nick Wright reveals to Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe how Kevin Durant was able to rise to the occasion and deliver one of his best career performances ever.

