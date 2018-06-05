Bron Solo: Cris Carter reveals why LeBron’s mission to propel the Cavs to the Finals is in The King’s DNA
Video Details
LeBron James has been nothing short of spectacular throughout the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2018 NBA Playoff run. During his discussion with Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe, Cris Carter reveals why LeBron's mission to propel his Cavs to the Finals has always been in The King's DNA. Who wins Game 3?
