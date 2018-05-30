Cris Carter reacts to the criticism that Kevin Durant can’t carry a team like LeBron James
Video Details
- Central
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- East
- East
- First Things First
- Golden State Warriors
- Kevin Durant
- LeBron James
- NBA
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
Joined by NBA Champion Antoine Walker, Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe, Cris Carter responds to the criticism that Kevin Durant can't carry a team like LeBron James. Do you agree with Cris?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices