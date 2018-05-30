Nick Wright reveals how Kevin Durant ceded his opportunity to be the best NBA player in the world

In his conversation with Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe surrounding Golden State's Kevin Durant ahead of the 2018 NBA Finals between the Cavs and Warriors, Nick Wright reacts to KD's criticism that he can't carry a team like LeBron James, detailing the exact moment when Durant ceded his opportunity to be the consensus best NBA player in the world.

