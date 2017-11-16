Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- When you talk about Dwyane, you say he's going to have to pick his spots. But explain that to me a little more. Tell me a little bit more about his contribution and how he's helping this team.

- No, he will have a role because he's a veteran player. He's a Finals MVP. And when they get to the playoffs, oh, Dwayne Wade will be big.

- OK.

- Now, he needs the endurance of the regular season and also the overall chemistry, all right? There is not the emphasis on the regular season for a guy that's won multiple championships. He's trying to feel his way around.

JENNA WOLFE: Yeah.

- He knows this is LeBron's world. He doesn't have the legs. He can't play above the rim the way he could. He's not the defender that he could. But a lot of these intangibles, when you get late in the season and in the playoffs, when you get in a seven-game series, Dwyane Wade is a guy that you want on your team. He's one of-- not only one of the greatest NBA players of all time, but he's also one of the great teammates.

- So I-- I am maybe less bullish than Cris about Dwyane's on-court contribution potential late in the year. I think if they got one great playoff moment from D-Wade, one vintage eight-minute stretch where he scores 14 points and helps them win a game, they'd be happy with it. Wade is a guy who lived on his athleticism, never really developed an outside shot-- certainly not a three-point shot. And now, that athleticism is gone. Where Wade is incredibly valuable--

- Tell me.

- Is the second thing Cris said, as a teammate, as a leader, and as a tone setter.