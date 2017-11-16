Cris Carter on Dwyane Wade: ‘Not only is he one of the greatest players of all time, he’s one of the greatest teammates’
Reacting to the Cleveland Cavaliers' win over the Charlotte Hornets, Cris Carter analyzes Dwyane Wade's leadership intangibles and his crucial late-season impact on LeBron's squad.
- When you talk about Dwyane, you say he's going to have to pick his spots. But explain that to me a little more. Tell me a little bit more about his contribution and how he's helping this team.
- No, he will have a role because he's a veteran player. He's a Finals MVP. And when they get to the playoffs, oh, Dwayne Wade will be big.
- OK.
- Now, he needs the endurance of the regular season and also the overall chemistry, all right? There is not the emphasis on the regular season for a guy that's won multiple championships. He's trying to feel his way around.
JENNA WOLFE: Yeah.
- He knows this is LeBron's world. He doesn't have the legs. He can't play above the rim the way he could. He's not the defender that he could. But a lot of these intangibles, when you get late in the season and in the playoffs, when you get in a seven-game series, Dwyane Wade is a guy that you want on your team. He's one of-- not only one of the greatest NBA players of all time, but he's also one of the great teammates.
- So I-- I am maybe less bullish than Cris about Dwyane's on-court contribution potential late in the year. I think if they got one great playoff moment from D-Wade, one vintage eight-minute stretch where he scores 14 points and helps them win a game, they'd be happy with it. Wade is a guy who lived on his athleticism, never really developed an outside shot-- certainly not a three-point shot. And now, that athleticism is gone. Where Wade is incredibly valuable--
- Tell me.
- Is the second thing Cris said, as a teammate, as a leader, and as a tone setter.
