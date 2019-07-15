Craziest Stanley Cup Stories According to Anaheim Ducks Captain Ryan Getzlaf
Video Details
Anaheim Ducks captain, 3x NHL All-Star, and Stanley Cup winner Ryan Getzlaf reveals to Kristine Leahy the craziest Stanley Cup stories he's heard.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618