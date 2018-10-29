Metta World Peace compares the Malice at the Palace to the UFC 229 brawl and discusses mental health
Metta World Peace joins Kristine Leahy on "Fair Game" to talk about the postfight melee involving Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor and give the context that his own experience with the Malice at the Palace provides.
