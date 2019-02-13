Spain’s Ferrer advances at Argentina Open

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Veteran David Ferrer of Spain advanced in the Argentina Open on Tuesday, beating eighth-seeded Malek Jaziri of Tunisia 7-6 (13), 6-3.

The 36-year-old Ferrer, who has been ranked as high as No. 3, has pledged to retire in May.

Also on Tuesday, fifth-seeded Joao Souza of Portugal overcame Argentina’s Juan Ignacio Londero 6-3, 6-4.

Seventh seed Dusan Lajovic of Serbia lost to Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia, a finalist last year, beat local favorite Guido Andreozzi 1-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Spain’s Jaume Munar surprised Argentinian Federico Delbonis with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 victory.

The third Spaniard to win was Roberto Carballes Baena, who overcame Japan’s Taro Daniel 6-1, 6-0.

In an all-Argentine clash, Guido Pella advanced with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over Francisco Cerundolo.