Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Tyreke Evans 30-point performance leads Grizzlies to victory over Clippers 115-112
Memphis Grizzlies end their last home game of 2017 with a bang by defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 115-112. Tyreke Evans led the Grizzlies to victory with a 30pt performance against the Clippers. Big night for Marc Gasol with a double-double of 17 points and 15 rebounds.
1 day ago
