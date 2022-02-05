Women's College Basketball UConn-Tennessee: Women's Basketball By The Numbers 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

One of the fiercest and most storied rivalries in women's college basketball will be renewed when the No. 7 Tennessee Lady Vols take on the No. 10 Connecticut Huskies at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday on FOX.

Here are the numbers to know heading into the latest epic Tennessee-UConn matchup:

Matchup: UConn and Tennessee have faced each other 24 times, and UConn leads the all-time series 15-9. Both teams have been ranked in the AP Top 25 for all 24 matchups. UConn and Tennessee have faced each other in four national championship games (1995, 2000, 2003 and 2004), with UConn winning all four. What's more, UConn and Tennessee have faced each other in seven NCAA Tournament games, with UConn holding a 5-2 advantage. Their most recent meeting was on Jan. 21, 2021 when UConn defeated Tennessee 67-61.

11: UConn ranks first in national championships (11), while Tennessee is second with eight.

48.7: Together, UConn and Tennessee have won 48.7% (19 of 39) of all D-I women’s basketball national championships.

3: UConn and Tennessee are the only two schools to win at least three championships in a row. Tennessee won three straight from 1996-1998. UConn did it twice, winning three in a row from 2002-2004 and four straight from 2013-2016.

1,420: UConn and Tennessee are the two winningest programs in D-I women’s basketball history. Tennessee takes the top spot with 1,420 wins, while UConn checks in at No. 2 with 1,223 wins.

12: UConn has had the AP National Player of the Year 12 times, the most of any school. Paige Bueckers was the Huskies' most recent winner, last season.

5: Tennessee has had the AP National Player of the Year five times, the second-most of any school. Most recently it was Candace Parker in 2008.

25: UConn has produced 25 WNBA first-round draft picks, the most of any school, while Tennessee has produced the second-most with 16.

5: UConn has also produced five No. 1 overall WNBA draft picks, the most of any school — Sue Bird (2002), Diana Taurasi (2004), Tina Charles (2010), Maya Moore (2011) and Breanna Stewart (2016).

2: Tennessee has produced two No. 1 overall WNBA draft picks — Chamique Holdsclaw (1999) and Parker (2008). Tennessee is one of only four schools (UConn, Notre Dame and Stanford) to produce multiple No. 1 picks.

1,132: UConn and Tennessee boast two of the top-three winningest coaches in D-I women’s basketball history. UConn's Geno Auriemma has the second-most wins with 1,132, while former Tennessee coach Pat Summitt is third with 1,098. Auriemma is closing in on the all-time leader, former Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, who won 1,139 games across 43 seasons.

