UConn Huskies
UConn star Paige Bueckers says she's cleared to play a year after ACL injury
UConn Huskies

UConn star Paige Bueckers says she's cleared to play a year after ACL injury

Published Aug. 9, 2023 11:24 p.m. ET

UConn star Paige Bueckers announced on Instagram that she's been cleared to play a year after having ACL surgery on her left knee.

"All cleared and ready for takeoff," Bueckers put on the social media site Wednesday, adding "369" — a reference to the number of days since her surgery. She had her surgery on Aug. 5, 2022.

Bueckers, who was the AP Player of the Year as a freshman, said earlier this summer that she had been participating in all basketball activities except for playing 5-on-5.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma said in late June that she was "90%" recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bueckers has missed most of the past two seasons because of injuries to her left knee. The first, a tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear, came during her sophomore season. She returned at the end of that season, helping UConn make its 14th straight Final Four before losing to South Carolina in the national championship game.

She missed all of last year with the ACL injury.

UConn leaves for a foreign trip to Croatia, Slovenia and Italy on Monday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
UConn Huskies
Paige Bueckers
share
Get more from UConn Huskies Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Paige Bueckers Paige Bueckers
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes