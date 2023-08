UConn Huskies UConn star Paige Bueckers says she's cleared to play a year after ACL injury Published Aug. 9, 2023 11:24 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

UConn star Paige Bueckers announced on Instagram that she's been cleared to play a year after having ACL surgery on her left knee.

"All cleared and ready for takeoff," Bueckers put on the social media site Wednesday, adding "369" — a reference to the number of days since her surgery. She had her surgery on Aug. 5, 2022.

Bueckers, who was the AP Player of the Year as a freshman, said earlier this summer that she had been participating in all basketball activities except for playing 5-on-5.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma said in late June that she was "90%" recovered.

Bueckers has missed most of the past two seasons because of injuries to her left knee. The first, a tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear, came during her sophomore season. She returned at the end of that season, helping UConn make its 14th straight Final Four before losing to South Carolina in the national championship game.

She missed all of last year with the ACL injury.

UConn leaves for a foreign trip to Croatia, Slovenia and Italy on Monday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

