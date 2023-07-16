FIFA Women's World Cup Women's World Cup Guide, Group C: Spain, Japan, Costa Rica, Zambia Published Jul. 16, 2023 11:19 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Spain and Japan are the unanimous favorites to make it out of Group C, but there's potential for Costa Rica and Zambia to shake things up in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage.

Here's a look at all four teams:

Spain

Coach: Jorge Vilda

Highest finish: Round of 16 (2019)

2019 finish: Round of 16

Key players: Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati, Jennifer Hermoso

What we're excited to watch: In peak form, Spain is the most entertaining team in the world.

What success looks like: Semifinals. It's easy to couch expectations for a team that has never made a deep run at a senior World Cup, but this is a richly talented Spain team that can also benefit from a favorable side of the bracket in the knockout stage.

Achilles' heel: A year of public fighting between players, coach and federation leaves many questions — and it left a few prominent players, like defender Mapi Leon, on the sideline. Last fall, 15 players refused call-ups amid concerns about head coach Jorge Vilda. The federation took Vilda's side and publicly reprimanded the players, most of whom have since returned. That's a tumultuous backdrop for a team already known for underperforming on the big stage.

X-Factor: Putellas. Her one-name status as "Alexia" is well-earned. She won each of the past two Ballon d'Or and FIFA Best awards despite tearing her ACL right before the start of Euro 2022. She recovered in time to return to the field in recent weeks and will once again pull the strings for Spain in midfield.

Costa Rica

Coach: Amelia Valverde

Highest finish: Group Stage (2015)

2019 finish: Did not qualify

Key players: Raquel Rodriguez, Priscila Chinchilla, Melissa Herrera

What we're excited to watch: Young players making their names. Costa Rica first entered the global scene with a World Cup debut in 2015. That team featured a host of teenagers and young players that head coach Amelia Valverde was developing for the long-term. Once again, young players will get their opportunities in 2023.

What success looks like: Earning points. That's the reality for Costa Rica in a group with a World Cup favorite (Spain), a former World Cup champion (Japan, 2011) and a talented dark-horse team (Zambia). Getting back to the World Cup was a step for Costa Rica. Now, it's about a respectable showing.

Achilles' heel: Experience. Valverde left home several veterans from the team's golden generation, including midfielder Shirley Cruz. How will this young side stack up against a group loaded with talent?

X-Factor: Raquel Rodriguez. "Rocky" recovered from a sprained MCL just in time for the World Cup. Now 29, she is in the prime of her career and a game-changer in central midfield. Given some of the generational turnover, this is very much Rocky's team now.

Zambia

Coach: Bruce Mwape

Highest finish: First appearance

2019 finish: Did not qualify

Key players: Barbra Banda, Grace Chanda, Racheal Kundananji

What we're excited to watch: Barbra Banda, who has a case as the most exciting player at the tournament. Two years ago, Banda became the first player to score back-to-back hat tricks at the Olympics, doing so against the Netherlands and China.

What success looks like: Knockout stage. Spain and Japan are favorites in this group, but Zambia is a much better team than most realize. Getting out of the group is possible.

Achilles' heel: Defending. Banda's Olympic hat tricks were canceled by some horrific defending. They occurred in a 10-3 loss to the Netherlands and a 4-4 draw with China. A narrow, 1-0 loss to Brazil to end that tournament was growth for Zambia, but defending must be much better this time around.

X-Factor: How far can Banda take this team? There is talent beyond the star striker, to be clear: Zambia qualified for the World Cup without Banda, who was controversially ruled ineligible due to the African Football Confederation's rules around testosterone levels. Banda is back for the World Cup, and she can change games on her own. Is that enough against high-quality opponents?

Japan

Coach: Futoshi Ikeda

Highest finish: Champions (2011)

2019 finish: Round of 16

Key players: Yui Hasegawa, Hina Sugita, Saki Kumagai

What we're excited to watch: Yui Hasegawa is a star. Currently at Manchester City, she is a midfielder capable of a brilliant touch in traffic or through ball to break pressure.

What success looks like: Quarterfinals. This is not the Japan team that captured lightning in a bottle in 2011 and returned to the final four years later, but it is good enough to get out of the group and get past the round of 16, the team's stumbling point four years ago. Any further progression would be playing with house money.

Achilles' heel: Closing out results. Much like fellow group favorite Spain, Japan is a team sometimes known for a lot of beautiful play without any end result. The Nadeshiko are technical masters on the ball in possession, but still require more ruthlessness in front of net.

X-Factor: Jun Endo. The Angel City FC star battled injuries this spring to get fit in time for selection. Endo is audacious, the type of game-changer that Japan needs to break some of the monotony of its possession. Will she be healthy and at her best?

