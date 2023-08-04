FIFA Women's World Cup Switzerland-Spain, Japan-Norway predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Aug. 4, 2023 12:27 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The 2023 Women's World Cup is headed into the knockout stage — and you can watch all the action on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

As for gambling on these matches, I'll give you my best bets daily throughout the tournament. Basically, if I see an edge, and I'm betting on it, I'll share it. I want us all to win!

I believe in transparency, so my tournament best bets record currently sits at 26-16, +$657. This is based on my wager amounts, with each being to win $100. But remember, you can always bet any amount you are comfortable with.

ADVERTISEMENT

We've had a good run thus far, so hopefully, we can keep it up. Here are my favorite bets for Day 1 of the knockout stage.

RELATED: Lindsey Horan on outside criticism: It 'hurts a little bit'

Switzerland vs. Spain, 1 a.m. ET Saturday, FS1 and the FOX Sports app

Under 4.5 total goals and Switzerland Under 0.5 goals (-124)

I expect Spain to have the majority of possession in this match. And that's despite Switzerland also doing a good job of being a "mini Spain" in terms of how they have done well in the passing and possession stats.

The Swiss haven’t conceded in over 400 minutes, so I don’t think Spain will go wild on the scoreboard here. But in case it does get an early goal, I’ll buy the extra goal from 3.5 to 4.5 and lay -124 on Spain keeping a clean sheet and Under 4.5 total goals in the match. If you would like to go Under 3.5, that number drops to -102, and I think you’re probably good there as well.

Switzerland scored just two goals in the group stage — both came against the Philippines, and one came from the penalty spot. I can’t see it getting a goal here. And this is especially since Spain will be refocused after being blanked 4-0 by Japan. Switzerland also doesn’t have the same counter abilities as Japan.

That said, if this one went to extra time 0-0, would you be completely shocked?

PICK: Under 4.5 total goals and Switzerland Under 0.5 goals (bet $10 to win $18.06 total)

Can the USWNT win? Carli Lloyd, Alexi Lalas and the FOX Soccer crew debate whether the USWNT will be able to beat Sweden.

Japan vs. Norway, 4 a.m. ET Saturday, FS1 and the FOX Sports app

Draw (+250)

This is a little bit of a dart throw, but I can see Norway locking down the Japanese attack, which was so good in the group stage.

Norway was atrocious in its first two matches, but Caroline Graham Hansen was finally inserted into the lineup against the Philippines, which paid immediate dividends. Maybe that will be the kick-start this team needed, and we’ll see a similar performance here against the most impressive team in the tourney so far.

I always get a tad concerned when one side looks like the obvious play, as Japan does here. So I’ll take a chance we reach extra time here. And if Japan does come out like it has and continues its goal-scoring ways, it's just one unit in the grand scheme of things.

PICK: Draw at the end of regulation (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share