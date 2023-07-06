FIFA Women's World Cup
Sweden's epic comeback vs. Germany: Women's World Cup Moment No.
Published Jul. 6, 2023 3:32 a.m. ET

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.

Group stage matches don't get much better than the one Sweden and Germany played at the second edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup in 1995.

After trailing 2-0 at the halftime break, Sweden came back out and gave Germany everything it had. The result? A 3-2 win for Sweden with three goals in a span of 21 minutes.

Both teams advanced, but Germany made it the furthest in the tournament, losing in the final to Norway, 2-0.

