Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka lead England in 7-0 rout of North Macedonia

Updated Jun. 19, 2023 6:47 p.m. ET

England routed North Macedonia, 7-0, with a stunning Bukayo Saka hat trick at Old Trafford in European Championship qualifying on Monday.

Harry Kane also scored twice to make it a record-extending 58 goals for his country, and England maintained a perfect start in Group C with 12 points from four games.

Marcus Rashford and substitute Kalvin Phillips also scored.

Saka achieved his first career hat trick in style.

He smashed an unstoppable effort into the top corner at the near post in the first half. Two minutes after the break came a moment of solo brilliance when he hit a dipping shot beyond North Macedonia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski from the edge of the area. Four minutes later, he burst through on goal and delivered a cool finish.

Fresh from beating Malta 4-0 on Friday, Gareth Southgate’s team produced an even more emphatic performance at the home of Manchester United.

Kane’s strike in the 29th minute got England going after he was set up by Rashford and Shaw.

Saka’s first doubled the lead in the 38th from a Kyle Walker pass from the right.

Rashford made it 3-0 in the 45th after Jordan Henderson’s assist from the left.

A quickfire double after the break saw Saka complete his hat trick with assists from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kane.

Phillips converted from close range in the 64th, five minutes after coming on as a substitute, and Kane converted a penalty after John Stones was brought down by Egzon Bejtulai in the box. Kane was substituted almost immediately afterward.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

