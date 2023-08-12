FIFA Women's World Cup Australia fans rejoice as World Cup hosts advance to semifinals Updated Aug. 12, 2023 9:17 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Australia became the first FIFA Women's World Cup host to make the semifinal round since the United States did it back in 2003. The Matildas did so in historic fashion, advancing past France via a 10-round penalty shootout that ended 0-0 (7-6).

The incredible 10-round finish set a new record for the longest penalty shootout in FIFA World Cup history.

The home fans at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, where is the match was held, as well as at several massive watch parties in Sydney, roared with joy when Cortnee Vine 's winning penalty shot found the back of the net.

Additionally, Australian-born celebrities like actor Hugh Jackman showed their support from afar.

[ Australia beats France on PKs, first Women's World Cup host in semis since 2003 ]

Check out the incredible scenes around Australia as the Matildas made their first-ever Men's or Women's World Cup semifinal.

The scenes around Australia!

Click below for more videos from watch parties around Australia (h/t to our own Stu Holden)

Wolverine loves the W!

Australia coaches, players feel the love

