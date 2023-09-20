NFL odds: Nick Chubb's injury impacts Browns' Super Bowl odds, Week 3 spread Updated Sep. 20, 2023 1:38 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with high expectations. They had previously signed their starting quarterback Deshaun Watson to a five-year $230 million fully guaranteed contract and made noticeable moves on the defensive side of the ball, adding pass rushers like Za'Darius Smith.

This led bettors to believe it was finally time to back Cleveland to win the Big Game.

And in Week 1, Cleveland didn't disappoint, as the Browns had a phenomenal opener, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 24-3. That big win helped the team's Super Bowl odds, which moved from +4000 to +1800 at BetMGM.

Cleveland's odds to win its division and the AFC Championship also shortened heading into Week 2. Its odds to win the conference moved from +1800 to +1000, while the number to win the division went from +375 to +220.

But in Week 2, running back Nick Chubb exited the game with a season-ending knee injury in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and everything fell apart. Cleveland lost the game, it lost Chubb, and its title odds fell off a cliff.

Now the Browns' Super Bowl odds sit at a long +3000.

FOX Sports Insider David Helman commented on just how good Chubb has been for Cleveland.

"He's second in the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns since the Browns drafted him in 2018."

Dave Helman reacts to Nick Chubb's crushing injury in Browns' loss against the Steelers

With Nick Chubb out for the season, all eyes will be on Watson to lead the Browns. It's worth noting that veteran Kareem Hunt is returning to the squad to beef up the backfield with Chubb sidelined.

The Browns' first test will come this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, a game in which the Browns are 3-point favorites after originally being favored by 4.5.

Can the Browns keep their season alive despite losing Chubb?

Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the season unfolds.

