2023 NFL odds: Lines on Jonathan Taylor's next team, including Colts, Bills, Jets Updated Aug. 3, 2023 11:00 a.m. ET

One of the biggest storylines this NFL offseason has involved running backs. Many RBs are frustrated at the state of the market for their position.

"It reached a crescendo July 17, when franchise-tagged star running backs Saquon Barkley , Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard all failed to reach long-term deals with their teams," FOX Sports AFC South Reporter Ben Arthur wrote.

Now another star running back has entered the discontent fray, Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor requested a trade from Indianapolis because the two parties still haven't agreed to the terms of an extension.

"Taylor's frustration starts with the fact that the Colts haven't even discussed contract numbers for an extension, let alone made an offer, as he enters the last year of his rookie deal," Arthur explained.

So where will Jonathan Taylor play his first snap in 2023?

Let's take a look at the hypothetical odds for where he might end up this upcoming football season.

JONATHAN TAYLOR'S NEXT TEAM ODDS*

Colts: -350 (bet $10 to win $12.86 total)

Dolphins: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Bills: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Buccaneers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Jets: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

*odds as of 8/3/2023

Siding with Jonathan Taylor or Jim Irsay, Colts in ongoing situation? Another RB is in a contract dispute: Jonathan Taylor. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said that it is a 'certainty' the team will not trade him.

Colts owner Jim Irsay has already commented that the team won't trade Taylor.

When looking at the odds, the Colts are still the overwhelming favorites to retain Taylor's services, as they currently sit at -350.

Indy drafted the running back with the 41st overall pick out of Wisconsin in 2020. In his three seasons with the franchise, the 5-foot-10 back has racked up 3,841 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns.

If he does get moved, a couple of interesting teams are waiting in the wings, at least according to the odds.

Sitting at +600 are the Bills. Taylor to Buffalo could be just what the team needs to get over the hump and into the Super Bowl. While the Bills boast backs like James Cook, signing Jonathan to the roster would give them another dynamic weapon to get past the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Jets (+1200) have the longest hypothetical odds to snag Taylor in 2023. And if New York added him to the roster, that wouldn't be the only notable off-season move for Gang Green. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers officially became a Jet in April which shortened NY's futures and set the stage for Hard Knocks to come calling.

Perhaps Jonathan could get back his 2021 form — the season where he rushed for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns — and help bettors and ARod cash in some wins.

So where do you have the star running back playing this season? Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the story unfolds!

