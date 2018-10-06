- Yeah, to be a part of this tradition and play such an incredible rivalry is a blessing. And I'm reminded of that every year. It's definitely a game that we have circled every year as well. It means a lot to us. We were coming up in the elevator, us players, and I told them that it feels a lot better coming up right now than it did last year.

I mean, I still can't put to words how incredible this rivalry is and to be able to be a part of it. Honestly can't.