Jurickson Profar had a huge home run in wild win over Rockies
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- Colorado Rockies
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Rangers
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- Jurickson Profar
- MLB
- NL
- NL West
- Texas Rangers
-
Jurickson Profar discusses the wild finish for the Texas Rangers defeating the Colorado Rockies by a score of 13-12 on Sunday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices