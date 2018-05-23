COMMENTATOR 1: And of course, two more games coming your way later on tonight. Your thoughts real quick on what we saw in this opening game, Mick.

COMMENTATOR 2: Dominant pitching, I think you can understand why this series in Norman between these teams were so close. But basically, the story today for me was Cody Bradford, just a phenomenal job on the mound.

COMMENTATOR 1: Cody Bradford gets the victory, proving once again why he is the best pitcher in the Big 12 conference. Yeah, thumbs up from Steve Rodriguez. The Bears get the victory thanks to Bradford and company. They'll advance to the winner's bracket. Oklahoma plays again tomorrow morning at 9:00 AM.