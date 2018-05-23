Highlights: Baylor blanks Oklahoma 4-0 to open Big 12 Tournament | Big 12 Baseball Tournament
Highlights: Baylor blanks Oklahoma 4-0 to open Big 12 Tournament | Big 12 Baseball Tournament
COMMENTATOR 1: And of course, two more games coming your way later on tonight. Your thoughts real quick on what we saw in this opening game, Mick.
COMMENTATOR 2: Dominant pitching, I think you can understand why this series in Norman between these teams were so close. But basically, the story today for me was Cody Bradford, just a phenomenal job on the mound.
COMMENTATOR 1: Cody Bradford gets the victory, proving once again why he is the best pitcher in the Big 12 conference. Yeah, thumbs up from Steve Rodriguez. The Bears get the victory thanks to Bradford and company. They'll advance to the winner's bracket. Oklahoma plays again tomorrow morning at 9:00 AM.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices