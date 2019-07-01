Stars agree to one-year deal with forward Corey Perry

The Dallas Stars have moved quickly to restore their forward depth.

The Stars have agreed to a deal with veteran winger Corey Perry.

https://twitter.com/DallasStars/status/1145738894606053376

The 34-year-old Perry was bought out by the Anaheim Ducks after a knee injury limited him to 10 points in 31 games.

Dallas will likely lose trade-deadline acquisition Mats Zuccarello, and the team let veteran center Jason Spezza walk in free agency. A person with knowledge of the move tells The AP that Spezza agreed to a one-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Stars may also be looking to sign center Joe Pavelski, the longtime San Jose Sharks captain.