Eli Manning goes viral on social media after latest ‘Eli Manning Face’…here’s the best Tweets

NBC’s cameras caught Eli Manning‘s expression after another Dallas Cowboys sack Sunday night against the quarterback…and in a world where there is such a thing as “Eli Manning Face”…this latest edition is already Hall of Fame worthy.

Of course, seconds after the face made air on television, Twitter blew up with MEMEs and comments.

Here are some of the best…

"When those taco's everyone warned you about finally sneak up on you" Eli Manning face of 2018. pic.twitter.com/1UOzehTwDg — Motivation to inspire. (@LivetoMotivateX) September 17, 2018

Eli Manning has also announced his retirement at halftime. pic.twitter.com/vboDz2rhUp — IB 💵 🔌 (@incarceratedbob) September 17, 2018

Eli Manning being helped up after seeing the ghost of Ben McAdoo pic.twitter.com/lwFQantf7I — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) September 17, 2018

Even Eli Manning can’t believe the Giants didn’t take Sam Darnold over Barkley pic.twitter.com/zb3nOwgvBk — Alex B. (@KnicksCentral) September 17, 2018

Eli Manning is the Meme that keeps on giving.

#Giants pic.twitter.com/iyIcZfSLBL — Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) September 17, 2018

*Record Scratch* *Freeze Frame* Yep, that's me. Eli Manning, 2x SB MVP. You're probably wondering how i wound up in this position. #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/zhaqKFOvmV — Paralyzar💯 (@Paralyzar1) September 17, 2018

Eli Manning wondering if he can retire at halftime too pic.twitter.com/GRN2eaWjn1 — Kory James Poss (@koryjposs) September 17, 2018

Eli Manning is a first ballot meme hall of famer. pic.twitter.com/Z65RCHBtbQ — SLAM CENTRAL STATION (@SlamCentralNYY) September 17, 2018

When you realize that tomorrow is Monday… #NYGvsDAL pic.twitter.com/MJchdAsAtY — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) September 17, 2018

Eli Manning out here like… pic.twitter.com/ABuk2m1fua — Berj Da Word (@cloud9fresh) September 17, 2018

"What do you mean we can't get chick fil a after the game?!" Eli Manning, probably pic.twitter.com/BBSZLVaKoi — Silver and Blue (@True2SilverBlue) September 17, 2018