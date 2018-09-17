Eli Manning goes viral on social media after latest ‘Eli Manning Face’…here’s the best Tweets

NBC’s cameras caught Eli Manning‘s expression after another Dallas Cowboys sack Sunday night against the quarterback…and in a world where there is such a thing as “Eli Manning Face”…this latest edition is already Hall of Fame worthy.

Of course, seconds after the face made air on television, Twitter blew up with MEMEs and comments.

Here are some of the best…

 