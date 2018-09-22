Freddie Freeman on NL East title: ‘We’ve still got three more celebrations to go’
Freddie Freeman on the 2018 NL East title.
- Freddie, it has been a long five years for you. Just take me through what you're feeling right now.
- It's really hard to put into words. You know, I've been kind of standing on the outer [INAUDIBLE], watching everybody celebrate. Three 90-loss seasons in a row, then we turn around and win the division this year. It's really hard to put into words. This is goal number one. We've still got three more celebrations to go.
- Who was the first person you got with the champagne tonight?
- The first person-- well, I gave a little speech so I got a little doused. And then I went straight for Markakis. He's been here with us for the 90-loss seasons. So seeing him and all the grinding he's been doing, it's been special.
