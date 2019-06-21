FOX Sports Southeast to televise Hawks press conference introducing Cam Reddish

ATLANTA — FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports GO will deliver live coverage of the Atlanta Hawks press conference introducing the team’s 2019 NBA draft selection Cam Reddish on Monday, June 24, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Local channel listings can be found here.

The press conference will be hosted onsite by FOX Sports Southeast’s Bob Rathbun (@BobRathbunTV), with the network’s studio coverage anchored by Andre Aldridge (@Voceroy). Following the press conference, Rathbun will conduct interviews with Hawks executives and Reddish.

Scheduled to be in attendance:

• Travis Schlenk, Atlanta Hawks General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations

• Cam Reddish (Duke, 10th overall pick)

Extensive Hawks coverage from the network is also available on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

FOX Sports Southeast, exclusive regional home of the Atlanta Hawks, will televise and stream all locally available games during the 2019-20 season to more than six million households throughout Georgia and parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and South Carolina.

