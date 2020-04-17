With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to on social media.

In recent weeks, there’s been no more active athlete on social media than Boston Celtics forward Enes Kanter.

In fact, he needs a talk show when his career in the NBA is over.

What do you do to stay productive during #Quarantine ? pic.twitter.com/y3bQvtlVyy — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond is passing the time by playing video games.

Drummond has taken up FIFA 20 as his choice of game during his down time.

Over in the NFL, retired defensive end Justin Tuck is a man of the people.

Tuck is taking to the app Cameo to send out birthday wishes, anniversary wishes, and everything else under the sun to those who ask.

With the NFL Draft around the corner, it’s probably going to bring back memories for current players in the league.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu took to Twitter to share the most memorable part of his draft experience.

Over in the MLB, Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta has a hidden talent that the world is being let in on.

Peralta is a professional baseball player, but he could pass as a professional baker as well.

In the world of soccer, even the biggest stars are having to take on parental duties during this time.

Juventus F.C. forward Cristiano Ronaldo is spending quality time with his son while away from the field.

In the USL, Tormenta FC forward Devyn Jambaga and midfielder Jad Arslan are providing some comic relief.

Both players tried their luck in the 30-second challenge on Twitter. And let’s just say, there were more laughs than correct responses.

Louisville City FC forward Antoine Hoppenot is letting the world into his kitchen to see his cooking skills.

Looks like he could be a passable chef.

Until next time!